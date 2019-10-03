Integrys Wealth Advisors Position in Healthequity (HQY) Lowered by $1.09 Million as Stock Value Rose; Savant Capital Has Decreased Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding by $516,180 as Market Valuation Rose

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 86,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 741,704 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91 million, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 2.08 million shares traded or 19.47% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON MARRIOTT RESULTS BUT, IT SHOULD MAKE MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCE TO HOTEL OWNERS; 12/04/2018 – edjuster to Exhibit at National PLRB Claims Conference; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.17% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). National Bank Of America De invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Haverford Trust Com invested in 2,383 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sarasin Llp reported 1.07 million shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 52,763 shares. 1,450 were accumulated by New England Research & Management. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 25,575 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 34,848 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can invested 0.08% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Bp Public holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 29,000 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Montag A & Assoc Inc accumulated 60,065 shares. First Corporation In holds 0.03% or 300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 302,749 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. American Intll Group, a New York-based fund reported 110,036 shares.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $709.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 4,101 shares to 40,251 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 9,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.03 million for 19.84 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.