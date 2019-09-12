Integrys Wealth Advisors Maintains Stake in 3M Co (MMM); Samlyn Capital Position in V F (VFC) Has Upped as Market Valuation Declined

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 84.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,105 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $168.08. About 3.42M shares traded or 22.36% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 104,768 shares as the company's stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.32M, up from 929,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 2.13 million shares traded or 27.39% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 309,607 shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $76.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 156,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Southeast Asset Advsr stated it has 0.58% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Jones Lllp reported 52,235 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Serv owns 46,970 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 194,448 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. First National Commerce holds 0.18% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 22,559 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Prudential Financial owns 300,241 shares. Meeder Asset reported 578 shares. Winslow Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 1.17% stake. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 161,161 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cibc Markets reported 7,055 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.1% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "5 Apparel and Footwear Manufacturing Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: "VF Corporation â€"Vanâ€"-dicated in First-Quarter Earnings – Motley Fool" on September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgewater Associate LP holds 111,951 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri invested in 1.2% or 16,292 shares. Pictet North America Advsr stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 57,400 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Monarch Cap Management holds 26,257 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mngmt has 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 1.66% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mariner Ltd Liability reported 194,129 shares. 46,383 were accumulated by Heritage Investors Mgmt. Parametric Ltd Liability reported 1.79 million shares. 7,685 were accumulated by Groesbeck Inv Corporation Nj. 21,623 are held by Armstrong Henry H Inc. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Com holds 2,126 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 150,938 shares. Sageworth holds 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 100 shares.