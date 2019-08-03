Integrys Wealth Advisors Lowered Its W P Carey (WPC) Position by $681,252 as Stock Price Rose; Harvey Partners Raised Its Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stake by $376,000 as Market Value Rose

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 1.61 million shares traded or 96.22% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 53,372 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ASPEN PHARMACARE DEPUTY CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING TO ENTER SAUDI ARABIA WITH INFANT MILK FORMULA; 05/03/2018 – Aspen REIT Withdraws Its Common Stk From Listing on the NYSE Amer; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $106 MLN TO $116 MLN; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH $1-1.5B IN SALE; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SAAD SAYS IN PHONE MESSAGE; 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CEP SAAD AS SAYING

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.P. Carey lowers top end of 2019 AFFO guidance range – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WP Carey Announces $70 Million Investment in Clean-Energy Food-Production Site – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying WP Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WP Carey Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Dupont Management Corporation reported 6,149 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp owns 7,699 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 4,358 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 188,505 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 2,827 shares in its portfolio. 119,000 were reported by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Parsons Management Ri owns 0.11% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 12,803 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,009 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Division reported 7,435 shares. Moreover, Planning Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 5,069 shares. Stellar Mngmt Ltd Llc, Arizona-based fund reported 42,577 shares. Optimum Invest invested in 3,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Horan Advisors Ltd reported 1.87% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com has 21,906 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Investors Lc has invested 0.22% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Harvey Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 4.22% or 1.00M shares. Firsthand Capital reported 35,000 shares. Telemark Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 1.51 million shares. Geode Cap Ltd Company has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 400 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 25,000 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Communication Ltd has 0.15% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blackrock holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 274,070 shares. Granahan Invest Ma reported 1.53M shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).