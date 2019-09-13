Integrys Wealth Advisors Lifted Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $563,288 as Stock Value Declined; Hahn Capital Management Trimmed Cit Group (CIT) Stake by $1.86 Billion; Stock Declined

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 84.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,105 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $170.58. About 2.82 million shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group (CIT) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 35,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 260,143 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.67 billion, down from 295,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cit Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 534,627 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Rev $495M; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE CLEARS CIT RAIL, VTG DEAL WITH CONDITIONS; 12/03/2018 – ON DECK CAPITAL – MOST RECENTLY, BRAUSE SERVED AS EVP AND TREASURER OF CIT GROUP AND CIT BANK; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CIT’S Ba2 SR UNSECURED RATING, REVISES OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Small Businesses Anticipate Growth And Expansion In 2018; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Sodexo, Inc. at University Hospital of Brooklyn, SUNY Downstate Medical Center – New York Cit; 06/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CIT’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BB+’ & SUB NTS ‘BB’; 05/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: CIT group renews early at Tishman’s 11 West 42nd Street; 07/03/2018 – CIT Adds to Sales Team in Office Imaging; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $448 MLN AT MAR 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $431 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CIT and Operation HOPE Introduce Launch and Grow in Southern California – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CIT Names Philip Robbins as President of Asset Management and Capital Markets – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CIT Leads $140 Million Financing for California Solar Project – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $27.2 Million Financing for Texas Assisted Living Facilities – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). 41,783 are held by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Trexquant Invest LP accumulated 34,397 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 52,500 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 75,844 shares. Lakewood Management Limited Partnership owns 3.78% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 2.36M shares. Enterprise Finance Ser invested in 0% or 430 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 31,194 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 177,289 shares. Citigroup reported 274,305 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 316,677 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia invested in 37,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard Gru has 9.23 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 7,055 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.14 million for 9.00 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $936,573 activity. Shares for $500,817 were bought by Alemany Ellen R. $307,717 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was bought by Fawcett John J. on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $43,139 were bought by McPhail Kenneth.

