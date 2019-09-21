Integrys Wealth Advisors Holding in W P Carey (WPC) Has Decreased by $710,370 as Shares Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Rodgers Brothers Decreased Its Position by $459,420 as Share Value Declined

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 11,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 30,388 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, down from 42,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76M shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 99,899 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.11M, down from 108,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.42 million shares traded or 81.79% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7,074 shares to 123,635 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Cheap Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boys Arnold Co invested in 0.16% or 28,256 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt owns 7,937 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd reported 755 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farmers Commercial Bank invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 7,075 are owned by E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership. Bourgeon Cap Management Lc holds 86,867 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bridgewater Assocs LP has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 406,990 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 441,038 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Pension Service holds 1.43M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Overbrook has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aviva Public Limited accumulated 699,439 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 361,142 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,951 shares. Cwm Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 0.07% or 5,896 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 22.74 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $216.29M for 17.88 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.