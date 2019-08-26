Integrys Wealth Advisors Holding in W P Carey (WPC) Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Steel Partners Holdings LP Lifted Its Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Position by $6.50 Million; Stock Price Declined

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 689,845 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 3,093 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q EBIT $47M-EBIT $57M; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 24/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES – BOARD WILL REVIEW STEEL PARTNERS NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $38.7M; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $389M-$452M; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Rev $366.2M; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $30M-$37M; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS-AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO POSSIBLE NEGOTIATED BUSINESS COMBINATION/OTHER STRATEGIC/FINANCIAL TRANSACTION; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 09/03/2018 Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 55c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 107,184 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 4,850 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). City invested in 0% or 43 shares. Stratford Consulting Ltd Liability Co owns 3,457 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 64,235 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.03% or 163,900 shares. Maryland-based Profund Limited Co has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc reported 21,387 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 4,809 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Liability holds 2.26% or 72,446 shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt has invested 0.46% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Llc reported 962 shares. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Inv Svcs invested 0.2% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

