Integrys Wealth Advisors Holding in 3M Co (MMM) Has Raised by $563,288; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Price Rose While Oppenheimer & Company Has Trimmed Its Position

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 5,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 5,595 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $660,000, down from 11,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 1.81 million shares traded or 7.52% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 84.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,105 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $163.83. About 2.65 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 8,290 shares to 80,448 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 4,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.