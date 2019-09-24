Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in W P Carey (WPC) as Market Value Rose; Global Endowment Management LP Lifted Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 99,899 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.11M, down from 108,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $89.88. About 532,230 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 697.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 8,690 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 1,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $239.96. About 1.56M shares traded or 9.17% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 6,510 shares to 6,760 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,920 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atwood & Palmer holds 0.02% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Personal Cap Advisors holds 1,073 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.93% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 6,974 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 5,126 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 27,653 shares. Andra Ap reported 35,100 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 73,581 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The holds 0.12% or 33,519 shares. Bb&T Securities holds 14,593 shares. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 6,625 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.26% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.07% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 59,321 shares. Williams Jones & Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 937 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

