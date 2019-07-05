Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $570,880; Stock Value Declined; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Share Price Rose, Bell State Bank & Trust Boosted Its Position by $529,872

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 66,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,782 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 245,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 19.03 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – FORD SEES PROFITS RETURNING TO ASIA PACIFIC REGION IN 2H 18; 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO JIM HACKETT SAID DURING ONLINE ANNUAL MEETING; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS LINCOLN DECLINE DRIVEN BY SHIFT AWAY FROM SEDANS; 25/04/2018 – Ford is attempting to improve its financial health in the face of rising commodity prices and to further take advantage of the recent consumer shift toward utility vehicles; 06/04/2018 – Ford wins approval for German banking licence; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS FORD BRAND TARGETING N. AMERICA’S FRESHEST LINEUP AMONG FULL-LINE MAKERS BY 2020, REPLACING OVER 75 PCT OF ITS CURRENT PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Ford scaling back car business to focus on trucks, SUVs, crossovers; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 12/05/2018 – Ford’s halting of F-series production was quick. The company will resume production on May 18th; 23/05/2018 – Ford Honors Federal-Mogul Powertrain at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,408 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51M, down from 199,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 7.20 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 3.03M shares. 19,362 were reported by Acg Wealth. Synovus invested in 44,883 shares. Sumitomo Life has 0.15% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Motley Fool Asset Management Lc has 67,012 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc reported 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Group Inc One Trading LP holds 0.01% or 130,598 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport owns 6,221 shares. Blue Chip Partners accumulated 26,558 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn holds 1,349 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,251 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 842,458 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,284 shares to 43,135 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,575 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 8.48 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Ltd Co has invested 0.66% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak invested in 1.23% or 12,216 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited owns 359,325 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0.34% or 95.19M shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Barton Management owns 0.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 8,994 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Company reported 928,607 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 1.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Auxier Asset Management holds 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 27,500 shares. Argi Invest Lc accumulated 24,322 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 18,615 shares. Davidson Inv Advisors has 5,967 shares. Valley Advisers Inc reported 11,090 shares. Asset Management Inc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 107,687 shares. Bender Robert & Assoc has invested 1.86% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

