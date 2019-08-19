Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in W P Carey (WPC) as Share Value Rose; Olin (Call) (OLN) Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Has Decreased Its Position

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88.65. About 460,067 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (OLN) by 66.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 617,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 316,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 933,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 2.93 million shares traded or 24.27% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 21,906 shares. Regions Finance Corp holds 0% or 5,011 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 6,022 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 4,358 shares in its portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Atria Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 4,666 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Westpac Bk accumulated 11,448 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) holds 0.05% or 37,570 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark owns 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 1,985 shares. Parkside State Bank reported 79 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 0.08% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Franklin Res Inc reported 27,417 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.04% or 57,517 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $448,596 activity. Sutton Scott McDougald bought 8,000 shares worth $165,678. BUNCH C ROBERT bought $178,490 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. VERMILLION TERESA M bought $10,872 worth of stock. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $4,479 was made by Shipp Earl L on Tuesday, August 6.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,710 shares to 343,621 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.