Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Stake in 3M Co (MMM); As Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Rose, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Increased by $548,215 Its Position

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 84.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,256 shares as the company's stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,105 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $170.58. About 2.82M shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 78.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 6,605 shares as the company's stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 15,029 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 8,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 7.57 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, CARB, CAH and TWOU – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,807 shares. Sunbelt Incorporated owns 1,303 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 0.25% or 88,182 shares. Osborne Partners Capital Management Ltd owns 1,450 shares. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx holds 5,440 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 21,258 shares. Apriem Advsrs reported 3,852 shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation holds 2,884 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The owns 532,342 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cape Ann National Bank invested 1.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Buckhead Capital Mgmt Lc holds 21,828 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Wills Financial Grp reported 1.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mcdaniel Terry & Company holds 113,520 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $557.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc Com (NYSE:TDG) by 972 shares to 5 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) by 7,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,811 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT).