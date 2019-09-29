Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Increased 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Nexus Investment Management Maintains Stake in Magna Intl (MGA)

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 84.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,105 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.87 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 7,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 353,255 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58 million, up from 346,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 527,451 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcrae Capital Mngmt owns 1,400 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 1,801 were reported by Moller Finance. Blue Edge Cap Lc accumulated 8,075 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 0.16% or 808,435 shares. Proffitt Goodson owns 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,058 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 212,963 shares. Warren Averett Asset Lc has 1,718 shares. Orleans Capital La invested in 0.3% or 2,330 shares. Chemung Canal Trust has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 12,305 are owned by Roundview Cap Ltd. Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 206,813 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zevin Asset Management Ltd has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Allstate Corp has 39,602 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Curbstone Financial Mgmt, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 9,056 shares.