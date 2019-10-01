Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in W P Carey (WPC) by $710,370; Helmerich Payne (HP) Stock Price Declined While Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Trimmed Position

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 99,899 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.11M, down from 108,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $89.89. About 254,676 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Helmerich Payne Inc (HP) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 9,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 4,330 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212,000, down from 13,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Helmerich Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 669,975 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Investors Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). A D Beadell Counsel Incorporated has invested 2.45% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) reported 265 shares. 173,831 are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 24,729 shares. 38,913 are owned by Invesco. Farmers Financial Bank holds 0% or 100 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 87,184 shares. Mariner Ltd owns 12,669 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Invest has 0.21% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 5,700 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 3,360 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 15,070 shares. Heritage Mngmt reported 3,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 48,690 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 11,545 shares.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.19M for 17.84 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $26.26M for 41.10 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs owns 412,724 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Ashfield Capital Ltd Liability holds 7,181 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 5,250 are owned by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. Anchor Bolt Capital LP reported 280,316 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Monroe Natl Bank Tru Mi accumulated 20,906 shares. 48,305 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 20,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company stated it has 587,739 shares. 15,578 were reported by Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The. Oppenheimer & Close Lc, a New York-based fund reported 76,352 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 0.02% or 682,837 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management stated it has 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

