Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Healthequity (HQY) Stake; Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Glencore PLC has GBX 420 highest and GBX 260 lowest target. GBX 318.13’s average target is 28.80% above currents GBX 247 stock price. Glencore PLC had 38 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The stock of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of GLEN in report on Thursday, August 15 to “Underweight” rating. Societe Generale downgraded the shares of GLEN in report on Tuesday, July 9 to “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, July 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, June 26. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. See Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 260.00 New Target: GBX 270.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 270.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 330.00 New Target: GBX 260.00 Downgrade

13/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 340.00 New Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 New Target: GBX 275.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 290.00 New Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Healthequity Inc (HQY) stake by 19.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 16,700 shares as Healthequity Inc (HQY)’s stock rose 18.26%. The Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc holds 70,000 shares with $4.58M value, down from 86,700 last quarter. Healthequity Inc now has $4.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 1.00M shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M

More notable recent Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “New Trevali boss bullish despite zinc price weakness – MINING.com” on September 18, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Australian junior Aurelia goes after Glencore copper mine – MINING.com” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Markets Rout as China Hints at Currency War – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Black Iron’s shares skyrocket after inking MOU with Glencore on Ukraine iron ore project – MINING.com” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Glencore yields to investor pressure, caps coal production – MINING.com” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of commodities worldwide. The company has market cap of 33.38 billion GBP. It operates in three divisions: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. It has a 39.84 P/E ratio. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

The stock decreased 3.72% or GBX 9.55 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 247. About 7.89 million shares traded. Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HealthEquity Enters Oversold Territory (HQY) – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Cards for HealthEquity (HQY) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HealthEquity Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HealthEquity (HQY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity Reports Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.