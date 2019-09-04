Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Cut Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $305,177; Sector Gamma As Has Boosted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $10.81 Million

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.81 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 7.70M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 174,890 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.98M, down from 178,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 4.05 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 145,707 shares to 233,714 shares, valued at $18.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,351 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 32,313 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.05% or 2,309 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Com has 12,420 shares. Covington Management accumulated 144,612 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 4,444 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb Williams Inc holds 4,709 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 314 are owned by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 226,954 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Moreover, Group Incorporated One Trading Lp has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 105,621 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 1.51M shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited accumulated 238,265 shares. Associated Banc reported 127,701 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.02 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.