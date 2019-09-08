Integrys Wealth Advisors Decreased W P Carey (WPC) Position by $681,252 as Market Value Rose; Ws Management Lllp Has Raised Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 43.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 12,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 42,293 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04 million, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $836.32. About 271,248 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 16/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker is resigning from the company

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 352,038 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 49,145 shares to 397,671 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA) by 36,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,791 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $214.36 million for 17.93 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

