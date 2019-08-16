Integrys Wealth Advisors Decreased Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $570,880 as Stock Declined; American International Group Ord (AIG) Shares Rose While Starr International Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $9.60 Million

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 192,408 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51 million, down from 199,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 7.28 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 3.52 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F holds 24,160 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 7,194 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,210 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 61,094 shares. First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls owns 4,118 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Pioneer Comml Bank N A Or holds 41,053 shares. Condor Mngmt holds 74,154 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gam Ag holds 0.26% or 76,696 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 7,550 shares. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,230 shares. Bruce And Inc invested 4.28% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited has invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Estabrook holds 0% or 9,157 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 163,605 are held by Philadelphia. Cumberland holds 1.01% or 233,377 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 22.83M shares. 116,516 were reported by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Silvercrest Asset Group Llc invested in 23,402 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Trust holds 568 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co has invested 0.08% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Signaturefd Ltd reported 3,326 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap owns 43,240 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The Alabama-based Oakworth Cap has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Co reported 1.93% stake. Sumitomo Life Insur Co reported 26,703 shares stake. Nfc Invests Limited Com has invested 4.56% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.