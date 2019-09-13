Integrys Wealth Advisors Decreased Its W P Carey (WPC) Holding; Independent Bank (IBCP) Sentiment Is 0.98

Independent Bank Corp (IBCP) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 49 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 50 reduced and sold positions in Independent Bank Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 16.65 million shares, down from 17.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Independent Bank Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 40 Increased: 33 New Position: 16.

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased W P Carey Inc (WPC) stake by 8.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,770 shares as W P Carey Inc (WPC)’s stock rose 9.30%. The Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc holds 99,899 shares with $8.11 million value, down from 108,669 last quarter. W P Carey Inc now has $15.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $88.72. About 381,270 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 5.88% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation for 917,285 shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 110,252 shares or 4.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 1.52% invested in the company for 900,134 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Llc has invested 1.33% in the stock. Fj Capital Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 603,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $19,565 activity.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.45M for 10.46 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company has market cap of $479.02 million. The firm also offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It has a 11.96 P/E ratio. It also provides title insurance, and investment and insurance services; and acquires and services payment plans used by clients to purchase vehicle service contracts provided and administered by third parties.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Independent Bank reports CFO transition – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Succession Plan for Chief Financial Officer Position – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Pay A 0.8% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 86,003 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) has declined 12.87% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln National has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Advisory Network Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,132 shares. 56,885 were reported by Da Davidson. Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 3,503 shares. Dupont Capital stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Teachers And Annuity Association Of America owns 61,258 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Raymond James Ser Advisors reported 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). National Pension Ser holds 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 13,031 shares. Barnett And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 530 shares. Farmers Bank reported 100 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Company has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 8,414 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 573,051 shares. 29,381 were accumulated by Us Financial Bank De.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.