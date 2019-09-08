Integrys Wealth Advisors Cut Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) as Shares Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Beech Hill Advisors Cut Position by $3.32 Million

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 17,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,183 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 54,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 192,408 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51 million, down from 199,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Com stated it has 4,169 shares. Cap Mngmt Assocs holds 8,019 shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Florida-based Suncoast Equity has invested 3.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,627 were accumulated by Coho Prtnrs Ltd. Axa holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.72 million shares. Town & Country Comml Bank Dba First Bankers Trust holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,700 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel stated it has 3,480 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Condor Capital Mgmt accumulated 50,374 shares. The Rhode Island-based Compton Inc Ri has invested 8.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Company invested in 3.92% or 660,562 shares. Osterweis Capital Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 9,447 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 1.05% or 12,050 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv Assoc has 259,975 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 3.21 million shares.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,241 shares to 103,960 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,042 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Arcadia Inv Mi owns 58,633 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Eagle Ridge has 102,525 shares. Hgk Asset Inc holds 6,312 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 255,559 shares. Bath Savings Trust accumulated 7,438 shares. Capital Inv Serv Of America has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,903 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 77,900 shares. 68,547 are held by Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 43,962 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Inr Advisory Services Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 573 shares. Private Tru Na accumulated 51,017 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 15,305 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 9,415 shares.