Integrys Wealth Advisors Cut Its W P Carey (WPC) Stake by $710,370; Market Valuation Rose; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Lifted Holding

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 161,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.13 million, up from 123,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 680,565 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 99,899 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.11 million, down from 108,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $89.89. About 127,822 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.21 million for 17.84 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “WP Carey (WPC) Announces Industrial Investments Totaling $111 Million – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks I Hope to Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management invested 0.12% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Karpus Mgmt owns 3,889 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 10,000 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 4,361 shares. 502,218 were reported by First L P. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 74 shares. Noven Group Inc holds 0.39% or 9,490 shares in its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 2,800 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.21% or 48,661 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com, a Arizona-based fund reported 2,989 shares. Honeywell International invested in 0.99% or 31,450 shares. Bridgewater Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 10,192 shares. Moreover, Philadelphia Trust Comm has 0.05% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 4,601 are held by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 5.67 million shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 852,142 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt reported 3,508 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc holds 5,874 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 7,108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Botty Invsts Lc has invested 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 2,801 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Energy Opportunities Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 3.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 13,110 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund invested 0.16% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Citadel Limited Co reported 39,821 shares stake. Denali Ltd Liability Co has 1.4% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 99,900 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66: The Front Runner Among U.S. Refiners – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $472.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 35,780 shares to 196,219 shares, valued at $27.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 14,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,187 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK).