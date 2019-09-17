Integre Asset Management Upped Cme Group (CME) Stake by $842,348; Shares Rose; Extra Space (EXR) Shareholder Exane Derivatives Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 29,692 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 25,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $207. About 1.12M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – NEX’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE COMBINED WITH CME’S, AND COMBINED COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE LOCATED AT CME’S HEAD OFFICE IN CHICAGO; 27/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 26; 28/03/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 32 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES 3 MORE TIMES IN 2018 VS 38 PCT A WEEK AGO – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 29/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 28; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Extra Space (EXR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 1,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 50 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.30 million, down from 1,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Extra Space for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.12. About 938,292 shares traded or 16.12% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $159.36M for 23.61 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 238,562 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Pnc Svcs Inc reported 517,467 shares. Cleararc Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,903 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0.04% or 1.34M shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 43,450 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 13,542 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 54,478 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,700 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 584,818 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 103 are held by Sun Life Inc. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp owns 6,542 shares.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Cl.A (NYSE:V) by 6,899 shares to 18,873 shares, valued at $3.27 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 9,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 17,245 shares. Eqis Capital Incorporated owns 2,152 shares. Iron Ltd Company has 96,736 shares for 14.86% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Evergreen Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bb&T Secs has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 16,628 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 71,654 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Fcg Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.18% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Brinker Cap Inc has 8,646 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has 0.11% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 1.17 million shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 42 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Jag Capital Management Limited stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Twin Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,960 shares.