Integre Asset Management Upped By $848,536 Its Cme Group (CME) Holding; Punch & Associates Investment Management Raised By $539,208 Its Seaspan (SSW) Holding

Integre Asset Management Llc increased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 25.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Integre Asset Management Llc acquired 5,174 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Integre Asset Management Llc holds 25,350 shares with $4.17 million value, up from 20,176 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $76.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $214.07. About 304,629 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, CAUTION BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 12/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES DECLINE OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, ROLL BY FUNDS INTO BACK MONTHS -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME, NEX SAID TO PLAN ANNOUNCING DEAL IN COMING DAYS; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FIRMER CASH, WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 30/05/2018 – Italy jitters spur record Treasury futures volume for CME Group

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Seaspan Corp (SSW) stake by 7.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 67,401 shares as Seaspan Corp (SSW)’s stock rose 1.60%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 964,970 shares with $8.40 million value, up from 897,569 last quarter. Seaspan Corp now has $2.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 288,525 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Acquires Greater China lntermodal Investments LLC; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – DEAL FOR IS APPROXIMATELY $1.6 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax to Invest an Additional $500M of Equity in Seaspan Through Warrants; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN PACT W/ CARLYLE GROUP & MINORITY OWNERS OF GCI; 14/05/2018 – Seaspan Marine announces multi-million dollar investment in marine training program; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 31/05/2018 – FAIRFAX IS SAID TO PREPARE NEW $500M INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Financial Invests $500 Million in Seaspan (Video); 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – RYAN COURSON WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Seaspan: Mark Chu to Step Down as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer, Effective Aug. 31

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT) stake by 48,064 shares to 152,653 valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Etsy Inc stake by 105,761 shares and now owns 226,959 shares. Nuveen Taxable Municpl Incm (NBB) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Seaspan (NYSE:SSW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Seaspan has $10.5000 highest and $5 lowest target. $8.20’s average target is -22.64% below currents $10.6 stock price. Seaspan had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. Jefferies downgraded the shares of SSW in report on Thursday, May 9 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 15. Wells Fargo maintained Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $195.40’s average target is -8.72% below currents $214.07 stock price. CME Group had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by UBS. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Wednesday, July 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $19400 target. Deutsche Bank maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $193 target.

