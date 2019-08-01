Integre Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Harris Del (HRS) by $576,852 as Stock Price Were Volatile; As Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Market Valuation Rose, Panagora Asset Management Cut Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Company (ELY) by 97.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 567,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 15,366 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245,000, down from 582,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 920,098 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 3,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 25,723 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, down from 29,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 245.28% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 10/05/2018 – Here are the five vulnerabilities discussed by Tristan Harris; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Cornyn: Cornyn, Manchin, Tillis, Harris Introduce Bill to Improve GEAR UP College Success Program; 26/04/2018 – Harris Corporation Delivers Millionth F-35 Lightning Il Fighter Aircraft Avionics Component; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-Hedge fund Millennium hires Christian Harris as portfolio manager; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement on Senate Passage of SESTA; 22/03/2018 – HARRIS GETS $161M F/A-18 ELECTRONIC WARFARE SYSTEM CONTRACT; 20/04/2018 – FIRSTRAND LTD – PAUL KENNETH HARRIS WILL RETIRE AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE 30 APRIL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Harris Introduce Legislation to Protect Workers from Occupational Health Hazards; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Andy Harris Announces Carroll County Town Hall; 10/05/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N SAYS AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA (AAI) GIVES CO A 15-YEAR, 9.44 BLN RUPEES CONTRACT

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 16,576 shares to 44,006 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 65,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,071 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 60.32% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.63 per share. ELY’s profit will be $23.52 million for 18.02 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Callaway Golf Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.32% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $402,130 activity. The insider Lynch Brian P. bought $99,480. BREWER OLIVER G III also bought $151,400 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) on Monday, May 20.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 13,372 shares to 60,226 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc by 238,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Haverty Furniture (NYSE:HVT).