Integre Asset Management Trimmed Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $1.06 Million; Share Price Declined; As Symantec (SYMC) Share Price Declined, Holder Lonestar Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company's stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 4.52M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO'S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Symantec Rtgs Unchgd By Intrnl Audit Invstgtn; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec's Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 16/05/2018 – MOODY'S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 11/05/2018 – Symantec: No Safety Margin — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 11,424 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 17,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 837,938 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beutel Goodman accumulated 0.68% or 5.26 million shares. Contour Asset Ltd reported 2.73M shares. Fil Ltd reported 2.71M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 209,188 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 64,557 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 3.23M shares. New York-based Starboard Value LP has invested 20.22% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Crosslink Cap stated it has 6.38% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Advisory Service Networks Ltd stated it has 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cambridge Investment Advsrs holds 0% or 11,528 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com reported 15,746 shares. 484,627 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Natl Pension Serv holds 829,445 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 12,709 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $501.92 million for 19.88 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 276 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 10,035 shares. Schmidt P J Management reported 1,826 shares. First Amer Financial Bank invested in 0.18% or 14,609 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 105 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 3.04% or 184,252 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Twin Cap Management reported 10,550 shares. Laffer accumulated 11,934 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1.81% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ally owns 6,000 shares. Bahl Gaynor invested in 0.32% or 199,609 shares. Services Automobile Association invested in 53,546 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 96,815 were reported by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co. Choate Invest Advsrs, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,862 shares.

