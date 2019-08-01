Integre Asset Management Trimmed Cooper Cos (COO) Holding by $926,184 as Stock Rose; Roffman Miller Associates Has Increased Holding in U G I New (UGI) by $407,935

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in U G I Corporation New (UGI) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 7,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 168,324 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, up from 160,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in U G I Corporation New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 146,947 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 3,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 6,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $340.44. About 26,235 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 0.01% or 5,357 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 0.04% or 204,332 shares. Advisory Service Net holds 280 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Tru Com accumulated 1,239 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 305,400 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 1,760 shares. Argent holds 3,796 shares. United Automobile Association owns 71,595 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.05% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Pnc Fin Services Grp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Huntington Bankshares holds 0.05% or 10,227 shares. Intrust State Bank Na owns 0.26% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 3,497 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) or 5,832 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Td Asset Management owns 145,515 shares.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtu Finl Inc by 42,496 shares to 178,088 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38M for 26.93 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10,819 shares to 100,123 shares, valued at $38.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

