Integre Asset Management Trimmed By $1.06 Million Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding; Shorts at Marathon Oil (MRO) Raised By 7.23%

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 34.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,049 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Integre Asset Management Llc holds 11,424 shares with $2.00 million value, down from 17,473 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $37.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $194.12. About 615,174 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) had an increase of 7.23% in short interest. MRO’s SI was 18.59 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.23% from 17.34M shares previously. With 11.07M avg volume, 2 days are for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s short sellers to cover MRO’s short positions. The SI to Marathon Oil Corporation’s float is 2.28%. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 7.43 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Constellation Brands (STZ) to sell Black Velvet Canadian Whisky to Heaven Hill Brands for about $266 million – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canopy Growth Investors Pull Back As Losses Widen In Q1; CBD Products Coming To US Market – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Sells Black Velvet Whisky Brand – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $503.06M for 18.45 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc has $26400 highest and $162 lowest target. $214.50’s average target is 10.50% above currents $194.12 stock price. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of STZ in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $221 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Oil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Oil unit production costs fell to lowest ever during Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Oil EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $9.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 10.16 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.

Among 9 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $20.11’s average target is 68.14% above currents $11.96 stock price. Marathon Oil had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Argus Research. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Marathon Oil Corporation shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.