Integre Asset Management Stake In Cme Group (CME) Was Has Increased; Dominion Energy (D) Holder Principal Financial Group Has Upped Position

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 25,350 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 20,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 1.13 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 14/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 13; 13/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices halt CME hogs losing streak; 08/05/2018 – NYMEX U.S. CRUDE OIL AND HEATING OIL FUTURES SETTLEMENTS DELAYED – CME NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – CME eyes pole position in Treasury trades with audacious bid for Nex; 29/03/2018 – CME OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP INC. (“CME”) REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SURGE 2 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FUND BUYING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNT TO PRELIMINARY CASH PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 06/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $185; 03/05/2018 – CME Makes It Doubly Expensive to Trade West Texas Oil Futures

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 56,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.66 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.71M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11,761 shares to 6,113 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,424 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998.