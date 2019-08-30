Integre Asset Management Stake in Centene Del (CNC) Increased by $3.48 Million as Stock Rose; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Cut Its Position in Nike Cl B (NKE) by $362,208 as Market Valuation Rose

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 190.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 65,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 100,071 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 48,000 shares. Blackrock has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fifth Third National Bank reported 7,456 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 455,758 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Eminence Capital Limited Partnership has 2.24% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2.83M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 16,643 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 18,064 shares stake. Adage Capital Prtn Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fjarde Ap holds 0.08% or 125,590 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd reported 239,076 shares stake. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department has 6,902 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.38% or 530,505 shares in its portfolio. 162 were accumulated by Dubuque Bancorporation &. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 3,824 shares. Moreover, Fort Limited Partnership has 0.35% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 32,562 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,049 shares to 11,424 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 19,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,575 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd Shs by 12,935 shares to 50,809 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 29,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (NYSE:AME).