Integre Asset Management Raised Its Position in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by $1.05 Million as Share Price Rose; Integre Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Cooper Cos (COO) Holding as Share Price Rose

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 3,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 6,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $337.99. About 224,982 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 479.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 30,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 29,989 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38 million for 26.74 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv holds 5,357 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 10,227 shares. 114,910 were accumulated by Commerce Bank. Westwood Holding Grp Inc Inc invested in 74,247 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Ltd Com holds 61,990 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Incorporated invested 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 56,175 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 2,740 shares. Capital Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 7,000 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.92% or 48,041 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation reported 832 shares stake. Advisory Net Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 280 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 100,196 shares. Assetmark owns 35 shares. Washington Mngmt Incorporated has 1,400 shares.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 5,370 shares to 9,027 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 7,400 shares stake. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 114,855 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 15,306 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedge Cap L LP Nc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Tower Lc (Trc) invested in 766 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 92,480 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0% or 8,835 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). 8,493 are held by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 20,620 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo owns 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 6,500 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 52,482 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Federated Pa accumulated 0% or 230 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Incorporated reported 0% stake.