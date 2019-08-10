Integre Asset Management Raised Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $3.48 Million; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wallace Capital Management Decreased Holding by $3.22 Million

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 190.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 65,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 100,071 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.94M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 27,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 207,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.69M, down from 234,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 1.13M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 661,306 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Polar Asset Mgmt Prns reported 45,000 shares stake. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company invested in 52,422 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 0% or 6,732 shares. Ameriprise Inc has 5.11 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Winslow Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 95,970 shares. 166,550 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Shine Advisory stated it has 290 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 24,155 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 78,420 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,430 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell & Associates has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 110 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 80,538 shares in its portfolio.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,129 shares to 6,203 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,248 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Schmidt P J Investment holds 0.09% or 2,631 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 38,152 shares. 4,629 are owned by Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 34,697 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited owns 68 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 833,521 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 103,810 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.05% or 159,761 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group accumulated 8,814 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership owns 303,228 shares. Thornburg Management holds 0.34% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 293,814 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.02% or 358,965 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg accumulated 197,481 shares.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $553.11 million for 8.76 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,632 shares to 303,826 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).