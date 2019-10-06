Integre Asset Management Raised Conagra Brands (CAG) Position by $489,476; Share Price Declined; Intact Investment Management Holds Holding in Shaw Communications (SJR)

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 541,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.40M, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 356,484 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 36.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 18,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 70,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, up from 51,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 4.49 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,300 shares to 21,400 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,600 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil also bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16. 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & Communications stated it has 9,766 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 11,927 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdg Public Llc accumulated 359,209 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 18,877 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). City Commerce holds 0.13% or 17,784 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated owns 13,763 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc has 0.06% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 252,418 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1.62 million shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,732 are held by American Bancorporation. Tci Wealth Inc stated it has 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Heritage Management Corp holds 0.02% or 12,429 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Blackrock reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).