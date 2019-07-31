Integre Asset Management Position In Electronic Arts (EA) Was Upped; Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding Raised by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 36.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 630,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.09M, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 3.04M shares traded or 37.90% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 22,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 4.52 million shares traded or 14.95% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) by 62,440 shares to 73,008 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 171,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,179 shares, and cut its stake in Fts International Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard New York has 2.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 24,831 are held by Northpointe Ltd Company. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 3.75 million shares. First Bank Of Omaha holds 0.51% or 92,865 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 26,113 shares. Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.8% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lazard Asset Limited Com has invested 0.76% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Schroder Invest Management Gp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Richard Bernstein Ltd Llc invested in 54,455 shares. Washington Tru Bancshares accumulated 2,998 shares. Epoch Inv Prns accumulated 2.46 million shares or 0.87% of the stock. First Corporation In invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Rnc Management Lc reported 29,407 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 66,468 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 48,140 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co holds 31,000 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Heritage Wealth Advisors, Virginia-based fund reported 225 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial holds 1.03% or 4.08 million shares in its portfolio. Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,465 shares. Winslow owns 2.22M shares. 100,972 are held by Huntington Natl Bank. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 1.01M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 0.22% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 30 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.23% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Myriad Asset Management Ltd holds 300,000 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01 million on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.23M were sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Miele Laura.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,195 shares to 14,248 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,723 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.