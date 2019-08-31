Integre Asset Management Position in Centene Del (CNC) Has Increased by $3.48 Million; Capital Guardian Trust Company Decreased Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $1.72 Million as Market Value Declined

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 43.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 28,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 66,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.61 million shares traded or 53.95% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 190.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 65,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 100,071 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A by 17,608 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $106.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 41,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,049 shares to 11,424 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 7,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,570 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

