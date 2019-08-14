Integre Asset Management Position In Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Was Boosted; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Share Price Declined, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Trimmed Stake

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $162.78. About 330,376 shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 479.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 30,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 30,040 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,285 shares to 48,279 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 35,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 39,823 shares to 13,748 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,248 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,505 shares in its portfolio. Stanley has invested 0.13% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 68,243 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc accumulated 0% or 2,357 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. 22,062 are held by Quantum Capital. 230 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech holds 6,545 shares. Confluence Inv Lc accumulated 137,325 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Ltd Co has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Northern Tru stated it has 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Bancorp Of America Corporation De accumulated 3,504 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 26,354 shares.