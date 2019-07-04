Integre Asset Management Maintains Stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT); As Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stock Were Volatile, Holder Chicago Equity Partners Has Trimmed Stake

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 54.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 2,005 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, down from 3,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50 billion market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 28/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Am Law 200 Firm Uses UltiPro to Underscore Commitment to Diversity; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 15/05/2018 – Vista Equity Adds Dropbox, Exits Ultimate Software: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 479.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 30,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 14,313 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $51.58 million activity. Rogers Adam sold $1.82 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $22.14M were sold by SCHERR MARC D on Friday, February 8. Swick Gregory also sold $987,351 worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares. Another trade for 3,929 shares valued at $1.30 million was sold by Alvaro Felicia. Phenicie John C sold $1.66 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) on Thursday, February 7. $176,290 worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares were sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp has invested 0.04% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Optimum Inv Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Oak Associates Limited Oh stated it has 0.03% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Stephens Ar owns 2,950 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 108 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 167,678 shares. Daiwa Secs Group reported 11,206 shares stake. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 48,099 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Co holds 4,676 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bamco Ny reported 0.47% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Bell Bank reported 0.25% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.12% or 91,000 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Partners Lc holds 9,546 shares. Verition Fund Llc stated it has 0.05% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 18,070 shares to 29,290 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 13,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,595 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 7,887 shares to 3,570 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,248 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.