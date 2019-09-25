Integre Asset Management Maintains Holding in Cme Group (CME); Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $412,608; Share Price Rose

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 2,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,908 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09 million, down from 44,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.26M shares traded or 14.61% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games; 09/04/2018 – Ailman Says Facebook Crisis Fueled by Zuckerberg Star Status; 22/03/2018 – BARLEY DEMANDS EXPLANATION FROM FACEBOOK EXECUTIVES ON DATA; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says decisions on political ads are not to do with money; 09/04/2018 – Dealbook: Facebook Still Faces Questions About Russia’s Reach; 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bets on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 10/04/2018 – Cruz Grills Zuckerberg About Facebook’s Approach to Political Speech (Video); 01/05/2018 – Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 29,692 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 25,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 827,958 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SEES SIGNIFICANT RISE IN 2018 U.S. TAX PAYMENT; 16/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 15; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group confirms CME preliminary bid approach; 18/05/2018 – CME Deal Gets 99.98% of Proxy Votes From NEX Group Shareholders; 11/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump amid fund roll, NAFTA worries; 04/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle rallies; shrugs off China beef tariff news; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP; 03/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-More CME hog losses as China pork tariff hike remains; 05/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $174

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.56 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,796 shares to 125,360 shares, valued at $24.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $22 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Facebook Bets Big on Human Brains Controlling Computers – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $21.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst for FB Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook unveils plan for oversight board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Lc stated it has 7.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 84,104 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated owns 1.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.23M shares. Park National Oh has 2.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 28,000 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Parus Finance (Uk) has invested 19.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Psagot Investment House Ltd has 1.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 541 shares. Cordasco Financial Network holds 170 shares. Westwood Holdg Gp has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Premier Asset Ltd Com accumulated 72,384 shares or 3.29% of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 1,530 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) stated it has 16,949 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.14% or 3,461 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 20 – Benzinga” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CME posts second-highest monthly volume in August – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tradeweb Could Get Snared By IPO Lockup Expiration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Files to Double Monthly Bitcoin Futures Open Position Limit to 10K BTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Of America reported 1,031 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alkeon Capital Management has invested 0.28% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ftb holds 0.02% or 1,418 shares. Prudential Pcl has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sageworth Tru invested in 0.01% or 410 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 3,234 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust reported 425 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 6,972 shares. 34,159 are held by Kbc Group Nv. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.12% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 74,110 shares. Jane Street Ltd Co stated it has 8,882 shares. 473,313 were reported by Commerce State Bank. Agf Investments has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cornerstone Advsr owns 2,199 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada owns 1,161 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $174.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,352 shares to 5,995 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.