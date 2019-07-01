Integre Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Cerner (CERN) as Stock Rose; Synovus Finl (SNV) Holder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raised Its Position by $397,800 as Share Value Declined

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 74.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 39,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,748 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, down from 53,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $74.01. About 1.18 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 30,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 719,357 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video)

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.75 million for 31.90 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

