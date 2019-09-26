Integre Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Citrix Sys (CTXS) by $912,184; Cdw (CDW) Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Has Upped Its Stake by $1.69 Million as Stock Value Rose

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 9,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 23,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, down from 33,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $95.76. About 175,781 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 106.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 15,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 29,540 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 524,542 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jasper Ridge Limited Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Hallmark Capital Inc has 187,876 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. 592,399 were accumulated by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 24,752 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 12,300 shares. Argent Capital stated it has 0.07% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 2,142 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Beaumont Financial Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson invested 0.82% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Global Endowment Mgmt Lp holds 3,970 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.17% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Ohio-based fund reported 48,144 shares. Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Three Peaks Management Ltd Liability holds 71,968 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 54,127 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $147.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,990 shares to 30,438 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,302 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96M for 28.50 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.