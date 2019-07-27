Integre Asset Management Lowered Its Cerner (CERN) Stake by $2.27 Million; Stock Price Rose; North Star Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) as Share Price Declined

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 74.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 39,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,748 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, down from 53,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 2.59 million shares traded or 4.09% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,387 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 138,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.35% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 5.83 million shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.12% or 222,192 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,225 shares. 500 are held by Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora. Creative Planning holds 11,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 33,085 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Trustmark State Bank Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv invested 1.08% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.13M shares. Sadoff Management Limited Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 605,133 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Co invested in 9,616 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Klingenstein Fields Com Limited Liability Corp has 14,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 15,542 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 0.03% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1,800 shares.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Life Stragy Md Grth (VSMGX) by 37,411 shares to 219,459 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Tech (NYSE:TYL).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 5,370 shares to 9,027 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 91,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).