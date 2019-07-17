Integre Asset Management Lowered Cerner (CERN) Holding by $2.27 Million; Stock Rose; As Aqua America (WTR) Share Price Rose, Robecosam Ag Increased by $2.87 Million Its Holding

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 74.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 39,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,748 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, down from 53,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.51. About 176,273 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 49.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 79,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 159,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.48. About 241,403 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtu Finl Inc by 42,496 shares to 178,088 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 65,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 6,521 shares. Royal London Asset Management owns 128,452 shares. Axa has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Pacific Global Invest Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Kentucky Retirement reported 14,181 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 425,937 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.68% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 16,022 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 648,906 shares. Franklin has 177,553 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Arrow Fincl Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). The Indiana-based First Merchants has invested 0.31% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.74 million for 32.12 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 88,500 shares to 677,500 shares, valued at $55.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,171 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Limited Liability holds 128,808 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Robecosam Ag has 239,100 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited accumulated 11,232 shares. Murphy Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 19,442 shares. Cambridge Com reported 130,298 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 802,017 shares. Corecommodity invested in 50,843 shares. Tobam owns 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 1,820 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 0.13% or 1.25 million shares. Wills Fincl Incorporated holds 4.75% or 192,231 shares. Girard Prns Limited holds 0.08% or 12,129 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 63,748 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 11,406 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding owns 213,313 shares.