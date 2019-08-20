Integre Asset Management Lifted Its Cme Group (CME) Stake by $848,536 as Stock Rose; As Community Finl Md (TCFC) Stock Price Rose, Seidman Lawrence B Has Trimmed Its Stake

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 25,350 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 20,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $215.84. About 312,702 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CME’S INTERNATIONAL REVENUE BY OVER 35 PCT-CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $185; 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 08/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LINGERING TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S SHARPLY LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Statement Regarding Potential Offer for NEX Group; 02/04/2018 – CME expects no asset sales after Nex purchase; 11/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS IT HAS REVOKED APPROVED STATUS FOR REGISTRATION OF RUSAL ALUMINIUM BRANDS; 06/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 5; 19/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 18

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 1,843 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,129 shares to 6,203 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 7,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,570 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 76,191 shares to 176,191 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 126,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF).

