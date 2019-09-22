Integre Asset Management Lifted Conagra Brands (CAG) Position by $489,476; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Lowered Its Chevron Com (CVX) Position by $352,160

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 36.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 18,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 70,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 51,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 5.73M shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp Com (CVX) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 2,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 128,331 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.97M, down from 131,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52M shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $174.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,352 shares to 5,995 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Communications owns 832 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 12,281 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Interocean Cap Limited Company holds 38,823 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability invested in 7,567 shares. Royal London Asset Management invested in 195,845 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bokf Na reported 18,712 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communication invested in 3,760 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 34,000 shares. Gulf Interest Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.05% or 113,167 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 633 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 39,384 shares. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Oppenheimer And Co Inc holds 29,699 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited has 2,117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Field Main Bankshares holds 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 300 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider Arora Anil bought $48,096. 10,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Conagra Brands Rolls Out Next Wave Of On-Trend Food Innovation – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Conagra Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CAG) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ CAG – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shell Has Best Shale Strategy Of All Oil Majors – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade After the Saudi Arabia Strikes – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron (CVX) to Boost Production at St. Malo Field in the Gulf of Mexico – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook invested in 0% or 85,155 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Pa reported 107,701 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.66% or 1.42 million shares. Shine Advisory has invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 42,158 were accumulated by Intrust Bank Na. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 5.04M shares. Df Dent & Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aviva Public Limited invested in 802,646 shares. 1,765 were accumulated by Penbrook Management Lc. Strs Ohio has 0.86% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Washington Corporation reported 1,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.98% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Stellar Capital Lc has 20,710 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 173,481 shares. 136,303 were accumulated by Braun Stacey Assocs.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.