Integre Asset Management Lifted Centene Del (CNC) Holding; Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Has 4.39 Sentiment

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. It’s up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 470 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 107 sold and trimmed positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 287.29 million shares, up from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 78 Increased: 183 New Position: 287.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $191.91 million for 16.27 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.49 billion. It operates in two divisions, Freight and Transit. It has a 38.85 P/E ratio. The Freight segment makes and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; manufactures switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 477,393 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley

General Electric Co holds 95.62% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation for 19.02 million shares. Park Presidio Capital Llc owns 1.00 million shares or 8.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Counsel Llc Ny has 4.84% invested in the company for 898,351 shares. The Germany-based Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 4.59% in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 692,307 shares.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wabtec -1.6% on pricing of equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avoid Wabtec For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec Will Produce Excellent Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

