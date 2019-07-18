Integre Asset Management Increases Position in Centene Del (CNC); Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 190.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 65,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,071 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 3.78M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 838,343 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Retail Bank reported 16,880 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Communication The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2,640 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Endurant Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus owns 38,744 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jennison Lc holds 1.14 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. North Star Mgmt Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 600 shares. First Republic Mgmt, California-based fund reported 238,000 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company holds 15,528 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 160,769 shares. Sivik Global Health Limited Liability Com reported 80,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 18,447 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 522 shares.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,195 shares to 14,248 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,723 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 235,182 shares. Strs Ohio owns 326,616 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 582,741 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Smith Graham & Company Invest Advsr LP has 0.93% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 785,099 shares. 100,117 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Bowling Limited Co has 0.22% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Cna Financial holds 0.08% or 33,571 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 14,652 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt holds 892 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Lc invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Foundry Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 38,585 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Canandaigua Natl Bank Tru owns 10,869 shares. 1.14 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.43 million for 8.07 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.