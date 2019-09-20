Integre Asset Management Increases Holding in Cme Group (CME); Aperio Group Has Lowered Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $5.78 Million; Market Value Rose

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 152,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 938,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.23M, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 13.39M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 29,692 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 25,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $210.8. About 882,466 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 12/04/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 09/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 8; 16/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, SHARPLY HIGHER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12; 08/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LINGERING TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S SHARPLY LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Michael Spencer’s £2.6bn Nex Group; 03/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT AS PACKERS INCREASE BIDS FOR CASH CATTLE IN TEXAS AND KANSAS -TRADE; 03/04/2018 – Sentiment falls as producers express concerns about Ag exports

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $174.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 9,022 shares to 20,821 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,344 shares. Illinois-based Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept has invested 2.52% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Boltwood Cap Mgmt invested in 0.8% or 6,500 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Sageworth Tru has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Jag Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Greystone Managed Invests reported 17,346 shares stake. Assetmark invested in 115,209 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd owns 3,819 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 905 are owned by Whittier. Castleark Limited Liability accumulated 192,902 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Llc accumulated 1,951 shares. Cincinnati Insur Communication invested in 29,900 shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt has 0.22% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,622 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.3% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group (CME) Reports Strong May Volumes, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CME Group To Launch Bitcoin Options In Early 2020, Cites Client Demand – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CME posts second-highest monthly volume in August – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “#CryptoCorner: CME Group (NASDAQ: $CME) to Launch Bitcoin Options, Wells Fargo Crypto “Faster” Than SWIFT?, OCBC Joins JPMorgan’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard holds 23,759 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,330 shares. Global Thematic Limited Company stated it has 1.29M shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 1.51 million shares. Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 27,070 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Capital Com Ltd Partnership reported 1.42M shares. Capital Global stated it has 0.3% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Schroder Mgmt Grp owns 1.94 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.07% or 6.14 million shares. Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.14% or 72,189 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.10 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp stated it has 1.82 million shares. 40,122 are held by Ameritas Investment. Wesbanco Bank Inc invested in 0.02% or 8,161 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Bull Case Looks Dicey for Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron: Shorts Are Fleeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Micron Heading into Q2 Earnings with MU Stock Up 20% in 2019? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: MU, OKTA, BURL – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.59 million for 29.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $24.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc New by 6,857 shares to 100,473 shares, valued at $39.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 9,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).