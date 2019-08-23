Integre Asset Management Holding in Harris Del (HRS) Trimmed as Valuation Were Volatile; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Valuation Rose, Psagot Investment House LTD Has Decreased Holding

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 173,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 4,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173,000, down from 177,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 1.24 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 3,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 25,723 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, down from 29,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 223.79% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP; 16/04/2018 – RadioResource: Wyoming County Selects Harris for P25 Phase 2 Network; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Harris Corp’s Proposed Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 04/05/2018 – Maxx Builders President Harris Khan talks of expansion throughout the Texas region; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 27/04/2018 – Land Mobile Radio Market – Forecasts from 2018 to 2023: Key Players are Harris, Sepura, Thales, BK Technologies, and Tait Radio Communications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Cortez Masto Introduce Legislation to Shine Light on Hazardous Occupational Exposures; 12/04/2018 – New Harris Poll Reveals Cause Marketing Preferences Of Moms & Millennials; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq. Announce Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit by Former Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Miami Beach Selects Harris Corporation to Modernize Public Safety Radio Network

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,550 shares to 26,388 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 30,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.99 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0% or 6,633 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.1% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 3,500 shares. Burney Commerce holds 1.8% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 182,047 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser owns 0.08% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 14,063 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,515 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 171,710 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 903,374 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 494,006 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The California-based Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 4,721 were accumulated by Regions Financial Corp. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Financ Spdr(Xlf (XLF) by 1.44 million shares to 3.90M shares, valued at $100.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys(Csco) (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 248,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

