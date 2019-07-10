Integre Asset Management Holding In Electronic Arts (EA) Was Raised; Prescott Group Capital Management Decreased Position in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by $630,000 as Stock Declined

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 22,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $92.05. About 4.75M shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.21. About 970,955 shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 0.80% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $192.67 million for 24.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares to 19,428 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 47,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,049 shares to 11,424 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 19,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,575 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Grp LP holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.35M shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 16 shares. 3,849 are held by Provise Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) holds 71,503 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 5.80 million shares stake. 5,977 are held by Everence Cap. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Natl Pension Serv reported 334,941 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aperio Gru Limited Liability accumulated 152,286 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.31% or 346,269 shares. Moreover, Allstate Corp has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Technology Crossover Management Vii Limited reported 2.25M shares or 8.4% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 9,719 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $1.01M were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J.. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $114,710 on Friday, February 1.