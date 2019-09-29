Integre Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Cme Group (CME) by $842,348; Farmers National Bank Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Boosted by $504,306

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 29,692 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 25,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,081 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CME’S INTERNATIONAL REVENUE BY OVER 35 PCT-CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 16/03/2018 – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON DUE DILIGENCE; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin drop tied to CME futures listing, Fed paper shows; 22/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 21; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP – CONFIRMS HAS RECEIVED NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP INC REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX AT A PRICE OF £10 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 28/03/2018 – CME, NEX SAID TO PLAN ANNOUNCING DEAL IN COMING DAYS

Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank bought 9,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 27,582 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, up from 18,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $174.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9,308 shares to 23,785 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.