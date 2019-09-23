Integre Asset Management Has Upped Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake by $489,476 as Stock Declined; Staley Capital Advisers Upped Its Holding in Chevron (CVX) by $1.35 Million

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 36.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 18,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 70,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 51,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 2.51 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 10,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 299,448 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.26M, up from 288,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 2.41M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Smithfield Trust invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Qs Ltd Co stated it has 39,604 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 2.60M shares. Shoker Investment Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 39,942 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 1,794 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 4,659 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 568,517 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 117,794 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 86,158 were accumulated by Bollard Group Inc. Capstone Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 9,495 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Conagra Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CAG) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Nike, Micron, BlackBerry, Carnival and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $174.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9,308 shares to 23,785 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Service Etf by 38,200 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 897,422 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boltwood stated it has 2.84% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sit holds 189,960 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Moreover, St Germain D J Co Inc has 0.17% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 12,560 shares. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Co accumulated 0.47% or 26,880 shares. Boys Arnold Com stated it has 58,160 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Company stated it has 1,992 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Com reported 52,724 shares. Bragg Financial reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bridgewater LP owns 21,386 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,792 shares. 3,663 are owned by Loudon Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Iowa Commercial Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 40,087 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 24,918 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsrs owns 18,134 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability holds 3,328 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.