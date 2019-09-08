Integre Asset Management Has Upped Cme Group (CME) Position by $848,536; Share Price Rose; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder King Street Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $167.40 Million

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04 million, down from 7.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 2.69M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 25,350 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 20,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 19; 17/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 16; 08/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures down, but off 7-week lows; 16/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, SHARPLY HIGHER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 08/05/2018 – NYMEX U.S. CRUDE OIL AND HEATING OIL FUTURES SETTLEMENTS DELAYED – CME NOTICE; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: TUMBLE MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, SHARPLY HIGHER CORN FUTURES AFTER USDA REPORT -TRADE; 23/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, CAUTION BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, POSITIONING AHEAD OF FRIDAY’S USDA MONTHLY CATTLE REPORT -TRADE

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 39,823 shares to 13,748 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,723 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $715.60 million for 7.34 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

